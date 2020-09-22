Arrest after man hurt in Telford street attack

He suffered minor injuries during the assault which happened in Windsor Road, Arleston, at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

West Mercia Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the victim was attacked by two other men.

A 50-year-old man, from Telford, has been arrested on suspicion of assault and was remanded in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing and officers are continuing to patrol the area, the force said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact officers on 101 quoting incident 0355i of eptember 20 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.