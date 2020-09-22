Menu

Advertising

Arrest after man hurt in Telford street attack

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

A man was hurt after being set upon by attackers in a Telford street.

The attack happened in Windsor Road, Arleston. Photo: Google

He suffered minor injuries during the assault which happened in Windsor Road, Arleston, at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

West Mercia Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the victim was attacked by two other men.

A 50-year-old man, from Telford, has been arrested on suspicion of assault and was remanded in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing and officers are continuing to patrol the area, the force said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact officers on 101 quoting incident 0355i of eptember 20 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News