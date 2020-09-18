WATCH: Police break down door in Telford drugs raid

Officers used a battering ram to force their way into the property in Malinslee today.

The dog unit was also at the house where officers seized what they believed to be a "small quantity" of Class A drugs.

The operation also involved the Dawley & Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Team and the Local Policing Priority Team from West Mercia Police.

WATCH the raid here:

A video posted online by Telford & Wrekin Cops shows an armoured officer ramming through the door before eight more officers enter the property.

Accompanying the video, a statement said: "The Dawley & Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Team, along with the support of The Local Policing Priority Team and Waffle from the dog section, today executed a drugs warrant in Malinslee.

"A small quantity of what is believed to be Class A drugs was located at the property. The offence is now being investigated.

Advertising

"Our Safer Neighbourhood Teams will always act on any information we receive."

It has not been confirmed whether any arrests were made.

West Mercia Police has been contacted for more information.