Suspect in court over murder of man found dead on Shropshire hill

Moses Christensen, from the Stourbridge area, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.

He is charged with murdering Richard Hall, aged 70, and with possessing a combat-style knife in a public place.

The body of Richard Hall was found on Brown Clee Hill in south Shropshire

Mr Hall, from Perton, near Wolverhampton, was found dead near the summit of Brown Clee Hill in south Shropshire on August 14.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt, Christensen, of Corser Street in Oldswinford, spoke only to confirm his name.

He was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at the same court on November 2 when he is set to enter a plea.

Speaking in August, Mr Hall's family described his death as a "massive loss to everyone that knew him".