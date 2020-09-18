Menu

Suspect in court over murder of man found dead on Shropshire hill

By Jamie Brassington

A 21-year-old man accused of murdering a pensioner whose body was found on Shropshire's highest hill has appeared in court.

Moses Christensen, 21, is accused of murder

Moses Christensen, from the Stourbridge area, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.

He is charged with murdering Richard Hall, aged 70, and with possessing a combat-style knife in a public place.

The body of Richard Hall was found on Brown Clee Hill in south Shropshire

Mr Hall, from Perton, near Wolverhampton, was found dead near the summit of Brown Clee Hill in south Shropshire on August 14.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt, Christensen, of Corser Street in Oldswinford, spoke only to confirm his name.

He was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at the same court on November 2 when he is set to enter a plea.

Speaking in August, Mr Hall's family described his death as a "massive loss to everyone that knew him".

Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington
Senior Multi-Media Journalist - @JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

