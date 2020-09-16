Telford man jailed for attacking ambulance worker

West Midlands Ambulance Service has welcomed the jail sentence handed to Thomas Essex who punched the key worker and broke the wing mirror of the vehicle during the incident near his home.

The 27-year-old previously admitted an offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage relating to the incident in Gloucester Avenue, Dawley, on April 18.

Head of security and safety for the ambulance service, John Kelly, said: “It is never appropriate for staff to be abused verbally or physically.

"Our crews have the right to work without fear of violence or intimidation whilst trying to help patients.

“It is clear that the public are outraged every time something like this happens and we hope that each time someone is convicted of assaulting an emergency service worker and receives a custodial sentence like in this case, that it acts as a deterrent to others who might think about attacking our staff.”

Essex, also of Gloucester Avenue, was sentenced at a hearing held at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday.