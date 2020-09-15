Telford burglar caught after blood left at scene of crime

Traces of blood on the broken glass at the Telford property led investigating police officers to Derek Thomas, 44, who has a history of committing burglaries.

At first the recovering drug addict denied responsibility, but ahead of the trial he changed his plea to guilty and admitted an offence of attempted burglary at the house in Queen Elizabeth Way, Malinslee.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that he broke a double glazed window while the woman was away between August 9 and 24, 2018.

Judge Peter Barrie said: "This offending goes back to August 2018. Although things have been affected by Covid-19 the real reason that is is being dealt with this morning, is that you have only accepted responsibility today.

"At that time you had a long record of offending including burglary which is a serious aggravating feature.

"However, as this was a burglary attempt I am going to place it in category two of the sentencing guidelines. I am also taking into account your previous history.

"My conclusion is had you been convicted by a jury the sentence would be nine months jail, with a guilty plea it is eight months jail."

Mr Paul Smith, mitigating, said: "He has spent a long time on curfew and in my submission that this should be reflected as time already served. I'm afraid the reality is that he is slowly sorting out his life and this had been a challenge.

"Any compensation would come out of his benefits."

Judge Barrie agreed and said as the defendant was subject to a qualifying curfew, which means including an electronic tag for almost two years, he was free to go from court.

The court also heard that Thomas, of King Street, Dawley, had not committed any further offences since his arrest.

There was no order for costs or compensation.