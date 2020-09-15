Boy, 16, arrested over Telford shopping centre assault caught on video

The video shows a boy, believed to be 14, being attacked by another young man as he enters the shopping centre.

The images show him being punched while on the floor.

Posting on Facebook, Telford Police said they had made an arrest in connection with the incident and were appealing for witnesses.

The post stated: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a young male being surrounded and assaulted by a group at the Telford Town Centre."

Inspector Sean Brennan of the Safer Neighbourhood Team added: "We are treating this seriously and have arrested a 16-year-old male for assault. Enquiries are ongoing today and if you know the identification of those who were surrounding and filming the victim then please contact us on 101."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org