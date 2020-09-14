Police search finds weapons haul

Telford & Wrekin Police carried out the search in bushes and undergrowth around the Brookside estate this afternoon.

Those recovered ranged from knives, pipes and golf clubs, to a bottle with a rag inside – a common form of DIY petrol bomb.

A spokesman for the police said: "The Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team, and wider South Telford Safer Neighbourhood Teams have today worked together with Telford and Wrekin Council and completed a weapons sweep in Brookside.

"This involved searching bushes and overgrown areas for anything that could be used as a weapon. A number of items were recovered."

The force has urged people with information about criminal activity in the area to contact them.

A spokesman said: "We will continue to proactively Police Brookside and make the area safer for everyone. If you wish to contact the Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team please call us on 101 or email us on Brookside.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk."

Earlier this year it was confirmed that the government had set aside £500,000 to be spent on helping to cut down on crime in Brookside.

The funding came from the Ministry of Justice's 'Safer Streets Fund' after an application by West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

The money will be used for a number of measures such as improved street lighting and CCTV, a new neighbourhood watch scheme, and protections for "the most vulnerable properties".