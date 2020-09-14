More than 350 motorists caught drink driving by police during lockdown

The figures released by West Mercia Police show that from March, when the country went into lockdown, through to the end of June, 357 people were arrested for drink driving.

The figures show that 99 people were arrested in March, 72 in April, 88 in May, and 98 in June.

Pubs were closed for the majority of the period, with the country's lockdown coming in on March 16.

People were also warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

The number caught is only 150 fewer than the 507 arrested over the same period in 2019 – when the country was not under stringent lockdown rules.

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, said he was "staggered" at the number of people still drinking and driving.

Committed

The commissioner said that he was committed to cutting down on the number of people killed on the county's roads – and making sure drink drivers face the full force of the law.

Advertising

He said: “Irrespective of pubs and bars being closed, or that we were in a lockdown, I am staggered to see the number of people who still think it’s acceptable to get into their car whilst under the influence of alcohol.

“This behaviour should be socially unacceptable and I hope that people who disagree with that now realise that they will be caught.

"Making a decision to drink drive is incredibly selfish and those that choose to do it are putting the lives of others at risk."

He added: “As commissioner, I am committed to reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads which is why I will ensure the force has the resources it needs to tackle this crime.”

Advertising

West Mercia Police said that irrespective of whether the country was in lockdown they would continue to make sure drink drivers are brought to justice.

A spokesman said: "Policing the drink and drug driving law is a year round commitment for West Mercia Police and patrols will continue to enforce the law 24/7."

So far this year 617 people have been arrested in West Mercia for drink driving.

In the same period during 2019 there were 715 arrests.