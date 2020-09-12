Valuable copper cables stolen in Telford factory break-in

Police said the break-in happened at a business, in Halesfield, between 5.15pm on August 19 and 6.45am on August 20.

It is believed that one of the thieves may have been injured by a power surge during the incident.

Copper cables

In addition to the expensive cables, other equipment including computers and tools were also stolen.

Investigating officer Sergeant Matt Hartley said: “It would appear that the offenders knew what to look for and how to remove it, however, it is believed one of the offenders may have suffered an injury due an electrical surge when removing some of the items.

"It would have taken considerable time for them to gather the items and transport them from the premises.

Information appeal

We would ask any scrap metal dealers and second hand retailers to check before accepting any items that match those that were taken in this incident.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything or who has any CCTV from the area.”

Anyone with information or footage should phone West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 0095i of 200820 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.