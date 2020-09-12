Menu

Advertising

Cocaine seized from car by Shropshire police officers

By Deborah Hardiman | Oswestry | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

Police patrolling Shropshire's roads seized a quantity of cocaine discovered inside a motorist's car.

The cocaine in bags

The drugs were found inside ten small blue plastic bags during an incident.

The cocaine in bags

As the drama unfolded on Thursday the motorist made an attempted to flee from the scene on foot, but was captured and arrested by the officers.

A West Mercia Police Operational Patrol Unit tweet stated: "Evening of Thursday resulted in a quantity of cocaine being recovered from a motorist travelling to #Oswestry.

"Following a short foot chase one detained, court awaits ."

Crime News Oswestry Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News