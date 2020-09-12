Cocaine seized from car by Shropshire police officers

The drugs were found inside ten small blue plastic bags during an incident.

The cocaine in bags

As the drama unfolded on Thursday the motorist made an attempted to flee from the scene on foot, but was captured and arrested by the officers.

A West Mercia Police Operational Patrol Unit tweet stated: "Evening of Thursday resulted in a quantity of cocaine being recovered from a motorist travelling to #Oswestry.

"Following a short foot chase one detained, court awaits ."