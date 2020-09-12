Advertising
Cocaine seized from car by Shropshire police officers
Police patrolling Shropshire's roads seized a quantity of cocaine discovered inside a motorist's car.
The drugs were found inside ten small blue plastic bags during an incident.
As the drama unfolded on Thursday the motorist made an attempted to flee from the scene on foot, but was captured and arrested by the officers.
A West Mercia Police Operational Patrol Unit tweet stated: "Evening of Thursday resulted in a quantity of cocaine being recovered from a motorist travelling to #Oswestry.
"Following a short foot chase one detained, court awaits ."
