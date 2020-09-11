Witness appeal after fatal crash

At around 5pm on Thursday police were called to A49 in Bickley Moss, Malpas, following reports of a collision involving a Ford Fiesta, an Aprilia motorcycle and a Yamaha motorcycle.

The rider of the Aprilia, a 57-year-old man from Freckleton, died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta and rider of the Yamaha both sustained minor injuries.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have any dashcam footage of the vehicles before the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101 quoting IML 801742 or report it via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111