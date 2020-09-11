Drug-driver took friend’s car after cocaine use

Adam Gibbons admitted taking a Fiat 500 without the owner’s consent and driving it on the A483 at Belan, between Welshpool and Garthmyl, with cocaine in his blood on April 1.

He appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court. The 38-year-old, of Old Kerry Road, Newtown, also admitted driving the vehicle without insurance on the same date.

Prosecuting, Mr Stephen Davies said that on April 1, at about 8pm, Pc Jones caused a red Fiat to stop near the Horseshoes at Berriew.

He spoke to Gibbons and his eyes were glazed but he could not smell intoxicants, so he thought maybe he had taken drugs.

A drug swab was taken and it was positive for cocaine.

Missing

He was arrested and a blood sample showed 59 for Benzoylecgonine, the legal limit being 50.

Gibbons did not have insurance to drive the vehicle and police spoke to the registered keeper of the vehicle, who said she had had dinner with Gibbons and then went for a shower. When she returned, she could see her vehicle was missing.

Advertising

Representing himself, Gibbons said he started taking drugs after the breakdown of his marriage four years ago, but he now works fitting windows.

Magistrates fined him £340 for driving under the influence of drugs and £120 for taking the vehicle without permission.

He was banned from the road for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £46 surcharge.