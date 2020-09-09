Hotels and B&Bs told to be aware over crime gangs

The charity Crimestoppers has launched a campaign across the region that includes Powys to highlight the issue of organised crime.

It wants the public to report any information about suspected criminal activity.

The new digital campaign highlights that whilst the Dyfed-Powys area is one of the safest places to live in the UK, criminals are attempting to expand their activities there.

“Whether trying to establish ‘County Lines’ drug dealing networks, or set up cannabis factories, these activities, often linked to organised crime groups, can exploit the vulnerable and cause harm to communities and legitimate businesses,” Detective Superintendent Estelle Hopkin-Davies, chair of the Dyfed-Powys Serious Violence and Organised Crime Board, said.

Ella Rabaiotti, Crimestoppers Wales manager, said the project was encouraging property landlords, letting agents and those running hotel and guest accommodation, including Airbnb hosts to be alert to criminals using their premises.

Anyone with information or who suspects organised crime, can freephone 0800 555 111 or use an untraceable online form.

The campaign is running throughout September.