Dudley man arrested over alleged weapon and drug offences on Shrewsbury streets

Police descended on the Monkmoor area at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

A 27-year-old man was arrested near Crowmere Road at about 5.50pm on suspicion of possession of a weapon and cannabis, and has been released on police bail until October 4.

This comes after witnesses describe seeing a man around Monkmoor Road and Abbots Road with a machete.

About five police cars were spotted at the scene and residents reported hearing shouting.