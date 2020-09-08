Advertising
Dudley man arrested over alleged weapon and drug offences on Shrewsbury streets
A man from Dudley was arrested in a Shrewsbury suburb for wielding a weapon while in possession of drugs, say police.
Police descended on the Monkmoor area at about 5.30pm on Saturday.
A 27-year-old man was arrested near Crowmere Road at about 5.50pm on suspicion of possession of a weapon and cannabis, and has been released on police bail until October 4.
This comes after witnesses describe seeing a man around Monkmoor Road and Abbots Road with a machete.
About five police cars were spotted at the scene and residents reported hearing shouting.
