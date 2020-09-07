Thugs rob 15-year-old boy at Telford railway station

Two men approached the victim at Oakengates Railway Station and asked him to call them a taxi before stealing his phone and other items.

The offenders are both described as white, about 5ft 11ins and spoke with Irish accents.

West Mercia Police has released CCTV images of two men wanted in connection with the incident, which took place between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Sunday, July 26, and are now appealing for information.

Police are appealing for witnesses and help to identify two men captured on CCTV following a robbery in Oakengates

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 00315i of July 26, 2020.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org