Police searching for Shrewsbury man
Police are searching for a man from Shrewsbury who failed to show up to court.
Gareth Rogers is wanted for alleged driving offences and was due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 3.
The series of driving offences allegedly committed by the 26-year-old include dangerous driving and driving while disqualified on May 30.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact PC 22357 Deacon on 101 or online at westmercia.police.uk
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org
