Police called after reports of machete man on Shrewsbury streets

Emergency services were sent to the Monkmoor area at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

Witnesses describe hearing shouting, the screeching of tires, and seeing a man wielding a machete, however West Mercia Police is yet to confirm any details regarding the incident.

At least five police cars could be seen as well as an ambulance.

The incident is believed to have taken place around the Co-op on Monkmoor Road and witnesses also report seeing disruption near to Crowmoor Primary School on Crowmere Road.

Shrewsbury resident Brendan James was on the phone to his father at the time, who watched the incident unfold.

Brendan said: "At about 5.30pm my dad called me and sounded distressed. He said there were a load of police outside his house, an ambulance and loads of people running around.

"I told him to stay inside and lock the doors. He was looking outside and could see police officers running off in one direction.

"He said he was having a quiet afternoon until he heard an almighty row and tires screeching, followed by police sirens and four or five cars with police officers jumping out and running past the property.

"An ambulance also turned up at the scene. I think it lasted about 20 minutes before some police cars screeched off in a different direction down the road."

West Mercia Police has been contacted for further information.