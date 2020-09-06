Manhunt launched as man killed and seven injured in multiple stabbings in Birmingham

West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation after reports of various stabbings across the city centre in the early hours.

One man died, another man and a woman suffered critical injuries and five others were also injured – although their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Chief Superintendent Steve Graham said the stabbings, which took place between 12:30am and 2:20am, are linked and police are searching for one suspect.

A forensics officer holding a sealed container with a black handled knife inside in Edmund Street

A police forensics officer taking photographs in Irving Street

He told reporters that officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Constitution Hill, north of the city centre, and the suspect worked north-to-south.

He said: "We are still in the early stages of that inquiry but I can say that we are treating all four of those incidents as a linked series.

"We are searching for one suspect and inquiries to identify and then trace that suspect are ongoing."

Police have declared a major incident in the city centre. Photo: SnapperSK

The two people who were critically injured are still being worked upon as a result of the injuries they received as part of that attack, Ch Spt Graham said.

He added there was "absolutely no suggestion" that guns were involved in the incident or that the stabbings were related to terrorism.

Mr Graham added the stabbings appeared to be a random attack and there was no evidence the incident was motivated by hate towards any particular group nor gang-related.

He also said there was no evidence to show it was related to "people squabbling over tables" in the city centre.

Large parts of the city centre remained cordoned off this morning as a result, including much of the Arcadian Centre, Snow Hill, Hurst Street, Colmore Row and Irving Street.

What appeared to be a trail of blood in Colmore Row. Photo: SnapperSK

A small blue police tent could be seen covering a small area of pavement in Livery Street, behind a wide police cordon, right next to Snow Hill station, about half a mile from the Irving Street scene.

About 100 yards away, a second small blue tent was visible in Barwick Street, near the junction of Church Street.

Around the corner in Edmund Street, officers had extended a cordon after removing a drain cover and sifting material.

Among the muck and debris could be seen a black-handled kitchen knife with a serrated blade, which was separated and quickly removed by officers.

A short distance away was what appeared to be a trail of blood spots at the pavement in Newhall Street, leading down to Edmund Street.

The police cordon in the Arcadian Centre. Photo: SnapperSK

In Barwick Street, near Snow Hill train station, two white-overalled forensics officers were placing numbered yellow markers at points on the ground.

They lifted a blue forensics tent near the Utopia Bar and underneath could be seen what appeared to be napkins.

14 ambulances

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said a large number of resources were sent to Birmingham city centre overnight after the stabbing incidents.

WMAS said 14 ambulances were dispatched, along with 11 paramedic officers, a hazardous area response team, four critical care teams with doctors and critical care paramedics.

Evidence is put into bags on Hurst Street. Photo: SnapperSK

A team of St John Ambulance volunteers at the SafeSpace project at the Arcadian were also involved in treating casualties and conveyed one of the patients, WMAS added.

A total of seven patients were treated by ambulance staff - five of which were taken to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

Three of the five taken to the major trauma centre had critical injuries and one man was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, WMAS said.

The ambulance service said an eighth patient with minor injuries did not receive ambulance treatment.

'Shocking and frightening'

Ch Spt Graham added: “The events during the early hours of this morning are tragic, shocking and understandably frightening.

“Please be assured that we are doing absolutely everything we can to find whoever was responsible and try to understand what exactly happened.

“We have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents. Your safety is always our priority and that’s why you’ll see an increase in officers on the streets.

Police officers cordon off Colmore Row. Photo: SnapperSK

“In the meantime, we’d ask anyone who’s in the city to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to us.”

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson, said: “Last night’s events are truly terrible and have shocked the people of Birmingham, the West Midlands and the country.

“My first thoughts are with the victims and their families at this time.

“I have every faith in West Midlands Police who are working extremely quickly on this investigation.

“My thanks also go to the ambulance and hospital staff who are working around the clock to help those who have been injured.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact WMP via Live Chat or call 101. If you are in danger call 999.