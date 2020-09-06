Advertising
Bike seized and patrols increased as police tackle antisocial driving across Shropshire
Police in towns across Shropshire have increased patrols following reports of bikers causing antisocial behaviour.
In Market Drayton, officers tracked down a motorbike before seizing it for no insurance after it was reported being ridden illegally in Queen Street.
The town's Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), part of West Mercia Police, found and seized the vehicle some time before 9.30pm yesterday.
Several patrols were also carried out at Towers Lawn, off Cheshire Street, yesterday night due to vehicles being driven in an antisocial manner.
This comes after police have been working with Market Drayton Town Council to address the issue and installed CCTV cameras on Towers Lawn car park.
In a series of tweets, Market Drayton SNT said: "Complaints received about pictured bike being ridden in Queen Street.
"We attended, located bike and it was seized for no insurance.
"Several patrols carried out in Towers Lawn tonight. No issues while we were in the area. If you see a vehicle being driven in an antisocial manner, please call us."
Advertising
Meanwhile, similar incidents have been reported in Telford.
The Ketley & Oakengates SNT patrolled footpaths between Ketley and Overdale yesterday following an increase in reports of motorbike-related antisocial behaviour.
On Twitter a Telford police spokesperson said: "The Ketley & Oakengates SNT has been patrolling the footpaths between Ketley and Overdale following an increase in reports of motorbike-related antisocial behaviour."
Anyone with information on vehicles being driven in an antisocial manner can contact police on 101 or online at westmercia.police.uk
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.