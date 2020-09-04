Police appeal for wanted Telford man

Connor Leivers is being hunted by West Mercia Police and Dyfed Powys Police for wasting police time and obstructing officers.

The forces believe the 20-year-old from Donnington could be in the Wellington area.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact PC Hughes on 101, quoting incident reference number 0701S of May 16, 2020.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org