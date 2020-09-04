Burglars armed with axe target three Bridgnorth businesses

The incident involved two men, one of whom was captured on CCTV holding what looks like an axe, breaking into two shops in St Marys Street some time before 2.25am today.

Police confirmed the masked burglars stole a till before attempting to enter a third business on Whitburn Street, which they failed to get into.

CCTV footage of the burglars which has been circulating social media shows two masked men wearing hoodies searching the inside of a shop.

The CCTV also captured one of the men outside wielding what looks like an axe.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "I can confirm police were called at 2.25am this morning to St Marys Street to reports that two businesses were broken into.

"Two men were seen on CCTV entering one of the properties and a till was stolen. It is believed they attempted to get into another premises on Whitburn Street but were not able to gain entry.

"Anyone with information is urged to call 101."

Anyone with information should call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident reference number 00051i of September 4, 2020.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org