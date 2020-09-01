Police plea to victim of assault near Bridgnorth

The incident happened in the Alveley area, near Bridgnorth, on Friday.

West Mercia Police said on Twitter: "We're appealing to the victim of an assault in Aveley in Shropshire to come forward. It happened on Daddlebrook Road on August 28 at around 9.50am."

Anyone with information call 101 quoting incident 141 of 28 Aug.

We're appealing to the victim of an assault in Aveley in Shropshire to come forward.



It happened on Daddlebrook Road on 28 Aug at around 9.50am.



Anyone with information call 101 quoting incident 141 of 28 Aug or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111https://t.co/VNABA0f0tP pic.twitter.com/OayGEQlhCb — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) September 1, 2020

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org