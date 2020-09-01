Menu

Advertising

Police plea to victim of assault near Bridgnorth

By Deborah Hardiman | Bridgnorth | Crime | Published:

Police in Shropshire are appealing for the victim of a suspected assault to come forward.

The incident happened in the Alveley area, near Bridgnorth, on Friday.

West Mercia Police said on Twitter: "We're appealing to the victim of an assault in Aveley in Shropshire to come forward. It happened on Daddlebrook Road on August 28 at around 9.50am."

Anyone with information call 101 quoting incident 141 of 28 Aug.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime News Bridgnorth Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News