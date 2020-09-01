Advertising
Police plea to victim of assault near Bridgnorth
Police in Shropshire are appealing for the victim of a suspected assault to come forward.
The incident happened in the Alveley area, near Bridgnorth, on Friday.
West Mercia Police said on Twitter: "We're appealing to the victim of an assault in Aveley in Shropshire to come forward. It happened on Daddlebrook Road on August 28 at around 9.50am."
Anyone with information call 101 quoting incident 141 of 28 Aug.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
