Hundreds more domestic abuse victims in region to get one-to-one support

To help ensure victims and survivors of domestic abuse have the extra support they need in order to cope and recover, Police & Crime Commissioner John Campion sought additional funding from the government for three dedicated domestic abuse practitioners to be positioned in the Victim Advice Line team, as well as in victim support.

As a result of many victims facing the past few months in lockdown with their abusers, there has been a rise in the number of referrals to the Victim Advice Line. By introducing these extra roles, it allows the support services to deliver much needed one-to-one support to more than100 victims.

Mr Campion said: “Many victims of domestic abuse will have undoubtedly faced a deeply traumatic experience during lockdown, so when they find the bravery to seek support they need to know it’s there.

"I’m committed to ensuring that is the case, which is why these posts have been put in place to meet the expected demand the services will face.

“It is vital we’re doing all we can in order for these victims and survivors to cope and recover, and receive the help and advice they so desperately need and deserve.”

Matt Chester, head of victim services for West Mercia Police, said: “Lockdown was undoubtedly a very difficult period for those affected by domestic abuse.

"I’m delighted that, through this funding, the Victim Advice Line will able to help even more people by providing them with the dedicated help and support they need to cope and recover.”

The Victim Advice Line is a free and confidential service offering advice, practical help and emotional support to people affected by crime, regardless of whether it has been reported to the police.

Support is available by telephone on 0800 9523000 or via email and live chat at victimadviceline.org.uk