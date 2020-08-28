Drugs, money and paraphernalia seized in Broseley

Officers from West Mercia Police's Safer Neighbourhood Team discovered the items while patrolling an area of the town some time on Wednesday night.

Police seized a quantity of cannabis, money and drug paraphernalia, and have not confirmed whether any arrests were made.

A photo released by Shropshire Cops on Facebook showed about two dozen bags of cannabis, scales and a bag of seized cash.

A statement issued with the photo said: "Safer Neighbourhood Team officers seized a quantity of cannabis and drug related paraphernalia in Broseley on the evening of August 26 during routine patrol activity. Further investigations are to follow."

West Mercia Police has been contacted for more information.