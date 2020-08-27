Fall in crime during lockdown

But while the number of thefts reported during April and March saw a sharp decline, there was also an increase in

Recorded crime saw a 25 per cent year-on-year drop in April, followed by a 20 per cent fall in May, according to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

But West Mercia Victim Support warned that while there had been a fall in some crimes during the lockdown, other areas had seen an increase.

The figures show that while reported thefts fell to less than half the level recorded the previous year, drug offences surged. April's figures showed a 22 per cent increase in the number of offences recorded compared to the same month in 2019, while May's figures saw a 44 per cent year-on-year increase.

The ONS put this down proactive police activity in pursuing these crimes during the lockdown period.

John Campion, police and crime commissioner for West Mercia, said: “Significant restrictions on movement during the lockdown period doubtlessly contributed to a significant reduction in some crime types but other offences, including drug offences continued to be an issue.

"As a result of social restrictions, there were less people out on the streets, with more officers visible in our community, and able to take proactive action against drug offences.”

Violent crime fell during April, but rose by 13 per cent in May when it returned to close the levels before lockdown.

Advertising

Billy Gazard, from the ONS, said: "There was a significant fall in crime at the height of the coronavirus pandemic across England and Wales.

"This was driven by reductions in theft offences, particularly domestic burglary and theft of personal property.

"As this period coincided with the majority of people spending long periods at home during lockdown, it is not unexpected."

]A spokeswoman Dyfed-Powys Police said the lockdown saw significant fall in crime, followed by a gradual increase as life began to return to normal.

Advertising

“When lockdown began we were intensely aware of the potential impact on the most vulnerable in our communities," she said.

"We worked proactively to reach out to potential victims of domestic abuse, and let them know we are always here for them.

“This included promoting the ‘silent solution’ when calling 999, which allows people to let our operators know they need assistance even when it’s not safe to talk.”