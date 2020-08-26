Police appeal after woman followed in Oswestry

At around 10.20pm on Monday, August 24, a woman reported she had been followed by a man in Willow Street in Oswestry, and police are now appealing for the public's help to locate a man they are keen to speak to.

He is described as around 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build with a dark complexion, with black hair and facial hair. He was wearing black and white trainers, blue baggy jeans and an oversized black buffer coat.

Police believe other women may have been followed by a man fitting a similar description.

Sergeant Antony Lord, from Oswestry Police Station, said: “We’re keen to identify the man, a woman has reported she felt he was following her and it may be there was nothing untoward however we’re keen to speak to him to make sure this is the case.

“If anyone recognises the description we would urge them to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 00643_I_240082020 or alternatively information can be reported online under the Tells Us About section of the West Mercia Police website www.westmercia.police.uk.