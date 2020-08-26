Officers 'spoken to' about social distancing after posing with Telford wedding guests for photo

The images of the officers were widely shared on social media after they had attended the scene of the party in Wellington, following reports of inappropriate driving.

They showed them kneeling in front of a group of people, posing with what were suggested as Lamborghinis and Rolls Royces, and sparked concerns about social distancing.

Chief Superintendent Sue Thomas has now confirmed that the officers have been spoken to about the incident – as well as the wedding guests.

She said that the officers' actions did not reflect expectations.

Chief Superintendent Thomas also said that inquiries in relation to the complaints about the driving were continuing.

Reports had suggested that the wedding party had moved to a Birmingham venue afterwards with around 200 guests in attendance.

Chief Superintendent Thomas said: “We were called to an event in Telford and a number of wedding guests were spoken to after concerns were raised about inappropriate driving. Inquiries are still ongoing in regards to potential offences.

“With regards to the officers' engagement with the wedding party, we acknowledge that the officers should have taken a more proactive approach regarding social distancing, both to the wedding guests and themselves, and they have been spoken to in relation to this, as their actions do not reflect our expectations.

Chief Superintendent Thomas also moved to reject speculation on social media that the officers' stance in the pictures had been in reference to the Black Lives Matter movement.

She said: “As part of their engagement with the wedding party, the officers agreed to pose for a photo but were not making any kind of statement."

The Chief Superintendent also said they had not powers to act over the reception for the event which took place in Birmingham.

She said: “The wedding reception was not held within the West Mercia Police area and, as such, we are unable to comment around the response to the actual gathering. However, we do take the concerns of the public very seriously and we are committed to engaging with and educating residents and but where necessary we will use enforcement powers to ensure the safety of the public.”

West Midlands Police said they had attended the party in Birmingham and had dispersed those attending.

A spokesman said: “We were called to Crystal Plaza in Armoury Road at 8.45pm on Saturday, August 15, following reports of a large wedding party taking place in breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

“Officers attended and found around 200 people at the venue.

“Evidence was gathered on body-worn cameras and officers dispersed the gathering.

“Licencing and local neighbourhood officers had visited the venue the day before to remind staff that under Covid-19 legislation it is illegal to host large gatherings, parties or wedding receptions.

“Our Licensing Unit is now liaising with the local authority over the alleged Covid-19 breaches.

“We understand weddings are a joyous occasion, but these restrictions are in place to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“We will only enforce the law as an absolute last resort, but it’s imperative people act responsibly and follow the guidelines.”