Man with 'appalling' criminal record caught with foldable blade in Wellington

Wayne Titley, who has 27 previous convictions for 79 offences, was found in possession of a two-inch knife in Regent Street on the night of December 30 last year following a car chase with police.

The 45-year-old appeared before Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

David Jackson, prosecuting, said: "He was stopped by police in Regent Street following a short vehicle pursuit where Titley was driving a Fiat and failed to stop for police.

"He ran away and was arrested after a short foot chase.

"When interviewed he said he had used the knife to cut bales of hay at his uncle's farm where he works but failed to say where the farm was or why he had the blade at that time of night."

The court heard Titley, of Crescent Road in Hadley, Telford, was in breach of a two-year conditional discharge given in 2018 for making false representations at the time of the offence. In January this year, Titley was given another conditional discharge for theft.

Gareth James, mitigating, said: "On this particular evening he was in possession of a foldable pocket knife

"He says quite frankly he simply forgot he had it in his pocket. He had it in his pocket when he was working at his uncle's farm earlier in the day. He said he forgot, but of course ignorance is no defence."

Sentencing, judge Anthony Lowe, said: "You have an appalling record, but there is nothing in your many offences for carrying an offensive weapon. I have my doubts, but there is nothing to suggest you were using it for an ulterior motive."

Titley was given a 12-month community order including 30 days rehabilitation. He was issued a victim surcharge, and a forfeit and destruction order was also made for the blade.