Telford boy denies, 16, denies murdering NHS worker

David Gomoh, 24, was attacked moments after leaving his home in Newham, east London, on April 26 this year.

The Telford teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the Old Bailey via videolink having been charged with his murder alongside Muhammad Jalloh, 18, David Ture, 18 and Vanei Colubali, 22.

All four denied the charges.

Freemasons Road, Newham, where David Gomoh was attacked. Photo: Google StreetView.

Jalloh, from Stratford, London, and Ture and Colubali, both of no fixed address, also denied conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm in connection with an earlier incident.

Judge Wendy Joseph QC said all defendants would next appear in court on October 2 for a trial date to be set.

Mr Gomoh, whose mother is a nurse, was attacked on Freemasons Road, close to the junction with Kerry Close, at about 10.25pm on April 26.

The London South Bank University graduate worked for the NHS helping to supply staff with essential equipment.

Police said Mr Gomoh was killed just days before the funeral of his father, who died after contracting Covid-19.