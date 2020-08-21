Three arrests after Telford police raids

A warrant was carried out in Burford, Brookside, on Thursday and a man from Telford, aged 46, and a male youth, were arrested on suspicious of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Another raid took place on Penistone Close, in Donnington, the same morning and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

The arrest came after a large quantity of cash along and other expensive items were seized from the property.

All three suspects have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Alexandra Stacey said: “I am very pleased with the outcome of the warrants and the arrests we have made. Drugs and drugs supply blight our communities and we will continue to do all we can to disrupt the supply of them onto our streets.

“Despite the current restrictions we will continue our work to target those suspected of causing the most harm in our communities.”