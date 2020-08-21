Telford man, 38, pleads guilty to church roof lead thefts

Constantin Motescu, of Sutton Hill, pleaded guilty 23 counts of theft relating the stripping of lead from roofs at places of worship.

The case relates to dozens of incidents of thefts reported in East Anglia, Wiltshire, Dorset, Yorkshire and Somerset and Devon between October 2018 and March this year.

On Friday Motescu appeared at Lincoln Crown Court along with co-defendants Paul Buica who admitted 15 counts of theft and Lanourentiu Sucea who admitted 13 counts of theft.

Motescu, 32, Buica, 25, of George Street, Handsworth, Birmingham, and Sucea, 38, of no fixed abode, were remanded in custody until October 9 when they will be sentenced.

