Man found dead in Shropshire Hills named as 21-year-old charged with murder

Richard Hall, 70 and from Perton, near Wolverhampton, was found dead on Brown Clee Hill in south Shropshire on Friday.

Moses Christensen, from Oldswinford in Stourbridge, has now been charged with his murder.

The 21-year-old has also been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court by video link today.

Police had been searching for Moses Christensen

He had been arrested on Thursday, before police found Mr Hall's body, after West Midlands Police appealed for the public's help tracking him down.

Mr Hall was found near Abdon Burf, the peak of Brown Clee Hill, early on Friday.

His family today paid tribute, saying: "Richard was a wonderful man in every single way. A massive loss to the family and everyone that knew him. An inspiration to many, taken away from us far too soon."

Police set up a base at the top of the hill in the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and were investigating throughout the weekend.

Christensen was remanded in custody to appear before Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday.