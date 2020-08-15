Teenage driver banned after Boxing Day crash

Billy Kemp Jones, from New Radnor, admitted driving without due care and attention and causing a vehicle to be left in a dangerous position on December 26, 2019, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court previously.

The incident happened on the B4372 Kinnerton to New Radnor road when the 18 year old, of Best Brook Farm, was driving his Ford Focus.

While being interviewed, Jones said he had only driven three quarters of a mile before the crash. He said the road was a bit muddy and wet and perhaps he had been travelling a bit too quickly. He said he crashed going around the left hand corner, hit the telegraph pole and spun 180 degrees.

Mitigating, Mr Owain Jones said Jones, who was 17 at the time of the incident, accepts that there was excessive speed but it was late at night and no-one else was around.

Chairman of the magistrates, Ingrid Gallagher told Jones: “It was a serious accident, you damaged property and you were speeding.”

They fined him £200 and ordered him to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for six months and his licence will be endorsed.