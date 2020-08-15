Murder probe continues after body found on Brown Clee Hill

Police have set up a base at the top of Brown Clee Hill in the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and are prepared to continue investigating all weekend.

The body of a man in his 70s was found near Abdon Burf, the peak of the hill, early on Friday, and a post mortem will soon be carried out to find out how he died.

Investigators at the top of Brown Clee Hill, Craven Arms, where a body has been found

A 21-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of murder.

The village of Ditton Priors at the north-eastern foot of the hill was busy on Friday with police cars coming and going throughout the day.

A nearby tarmac path to the air traffic control facility on the peak was blocked by police vehicles. The police camp is just outside the facility and 'the incline' as it is known locally has been reserved for police to get their vehicles up and down.

Police vehicles including a forensics van and a welfare van for officers were parked on the summit from early on Friday as the investigation continued.

The increased police presence was "the talk of the village" on Friday according to one resident, and another said that she first assumed the police activity was for catching out speeders.

A third said she was shocked when she heard what had happened in such a "peaceful" area.

West Mercia Police have stepped up patrols in the area and encouraged residents to talk to officers about their concerns.

Shropshire local policing commander, Superintendent Mo Lansdale, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died who have lost a loved one in tragic circumstances and we will continue to support them throughout our investigation.

”We know the local community will be concerned about this tragic incident and do not underestimate the impact it has on local people and those visiting the area.

"I would like to offer reassurance that over the coming days officers will carry out regular patrols in the area. I would encourage anyone who is concerned to stop and speak to an officer on patrol.”