Murder arrest as elderly man found dead on Brown Clee Hill

The man's body was found on Brown Clee Hill in south Shropshire today.

West Mercia Police said the man was found after they received a tip-off that led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man last night.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A home office post mortem will now be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, senior investigating officer at West Mercia Police, said: "Our investigation is very much in the early stages and we’re keen to hear from anyone who was out walking on Brown Clee Hill on Thursday afternoon and evening.

"The area is remote and we know people out walking would’ve known if they had passed another person, and if they did we want to hear from them.”

Regular police patrols will be carried out in the area over the coming days, both to offer reassurance and carry out inquiries into the investigation.

Shropshire local policing commander, Superintendent Mo Lansdale said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died who have lost a loved one in tragic circumstances and we will continue to support them throughout our investigation.

”We know the local community will be concerned about this tragic incident and do not underestimate the impact it has on local people and those visiting the area.

"I would like to offer reassurance that over the coming days officers will carry out regular patrols in the area.

"I would encourage anyone who is concerned to stop and speak to an officer on patrol.”

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101, or visit www.westmercia.police.uk and click on the Tell Us About section of the website.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.