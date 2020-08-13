Shropshire repeat burglar, 44, locked up once more

Jason Finney, 44, was on licence after being released from prison for similar offences when he struck at the property, in Lapwood Drive, in Shrewsbury, in June.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that the householders were left "upset" and "anxious" after the laptop containing treasured family photos was snatched along with a wallet and bank cards.

Sentencing Finney, formerly of Telford, Judge Peter Barrie said: "You burgled a dwelling house in the middle of the night while the occupants were sleeping upstairs in bed.

"You took a laptop which contained a great number of personal photos and material which were irreplaceable. From a handbag you took hold of bank cards and some jewellery. A necklace was recovered from your accommodation.

"You have heard explained in the victim's impact statement in terms of the upset and anxiety caused. You will have gained very little, but for them this has caused a lot of trouble.

"You have been a frequent burglar in the past. This seems to follow when you resort to drugs when you are at liberty. Until you tackle that I'm concerned that this will be repeated behaviour."

The court heard that Finney, now of Birmingham, has 56 previous convictions relating to 129 offences. In September 2019 he was jailed for for two-and-a-half years after carrying a string of burglaries in Shrewsbury.

In mitigation, his barrister Mr Paul Smith said: "Burglary is a very damaging offence for the victims. The defendant was at the time and has a history of drug addiction. He knows it is something that he needs to work on."

Finney pleaded guilty to an offence of burglary and to an offence of fraud at Tuesday's hearing.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years for his latest crimes. He must serve half of the term before being released on licence.