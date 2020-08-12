RSPCA called to more than 900 incidents across Shropshire during lockdown

The animal welfare charity's key workers have responded to 100,000 incidents during the lockdown period, as they have continued to treat and care for animals in need since the country went into lockdown on March 23.

Between March 24 and August 5, the RSPCA answered 442,344 calls and dealt with 106,676 incidents – an average of 790 incidents a day.

In Shropshire, officers have responded to 972 incidents – an average of seven a day.

RSPCA animal rescuers were designated key workers by the Government at the beginning of lockdown but the global pandemic has had a huge impact on the charity’s finances. Vital funding is needed to help the organisation continue its work rescuing animals and caring for the 6,381 animals in its care across England and Wales.

As well as operating an emergency service, rescuing animals in need, RSPCA officers have also been collecting animals from the homes of people who have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19, who may not have anyone else to care for them while their owners are being treated.

RSPCA officer Claire Thomas rescuing animals

The charity says it quickly responded to changing procedures and protocols in light of the global pandemic.

Advertising

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer, said: “We’ve had to quickly and drastically change the way we work during these unprecedented times, from the way we rehome animals to the PPE we wear when responding to calls.

“But the priority for us during lockdown has been to continue to be there for those animals who need us - while also helping people who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

“Now, more than four months into lockdown, we’ve passed a milestone as we responded to our 100,000th incident. And our staff are as busy as ever collecting abandoned animals, investigating complaints of cruelty, providing life-saving veterinary treatment to the sick and injured, and finding wonderful new homes for our residents.

“But to continue our vital work and to survive the huge impact this pandemic has had on the economy and, therefore, the charity sector, we really need your help. Please donate whatever you can spare at www.rspca.org.uk/covid.”

Since Defra approved a new process for rehoming rescue animals, the RSPCA has found new homes or foster carers for 5,723 animals.