Woman suffers serious facial injuries in Telford attack

The victim, who is in her 30s, was attacked along the footpath leading to St Quentin Gate.

She was taken to hospital for treatment following the assault, which happened between 7.30pm and 8pm on July 29.

Police are appealing for two men who are believed to have witnessed the attack to come forward.

A 44-year-old man from Telford has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on police bail.

Any witnesses who may have seen the attack are also being asked to come forward.

Police are particularly interested in speaking with two men who are believed to have filmed some of the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 643, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively information can be passed on by visiting www.westmercia.police.uk