Police searching for 10-year-old girl missing from Telford home

By Rory Smith | Telford | Crime | Published:

Police have launched an urgent appeal for help tracking down a 10-year-old girl missing from her home in Telford.

Aimee went missing from Brookside, Telford

Aimee went missing from her home in Brookside some time today.

She was last seen wearing a pink Harry Potter hoody and pink shorts.

Anyone with any information should call 999.

West Mercia Police Inspector Sean Brennan said: "Urgent help needed. Please help us to locate 10-year-old Aimee who went missing from her home in Brookside earlier today. Aimee is not local to the Telford area. Wearing a pink Harry Potter hoody and pink shorts. If seen please call 999."

