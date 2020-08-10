Police searching for 10-year-old girl missing from Telford home

Aimee went missing from her home in Brookside some time today.

She was last seen wearing a pink Harry Potter hoody and pink shorts.

Anyone with any information should call 999.

West Mercia Police Inspector Sean Brennan said: "Urgent help needed. Please help us to locate 10-year-old Aimee who went missing from her home in Brookside earlier today. Aimee is not local to the Telford area. Wearing a pink Harry Potter hoody and pink shorts. If seen please call 999."