Police searching for 10-year-old girl missing from Telford home
Police have launched an urgent appeal for help tracking down a 10-year-old girl missing from her home in Telford.
Aimee went missing from her home in Brookside some time today.
She was last seen wearing a pink Harry Potter hoody and pink shorts.
Anyone with any information should call 999.
West Mercia Police Inspector Sean Brennan said: "Urgent help needed. Please help us to locate 10-year-old Aimee who went missing from her home in Brookside earlier today. Aimee is not local to the Telford area. Wearing a pink Harry Potter hoody and pink shorts. If seen please call 999."
