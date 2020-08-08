Mobile cameras to patrol Shifnal crime hotspots ahead of £25,000 CCTV upgrade

Throughout August and September, CCTV vehicles will be deployed around Shifnal in areas that have high reports of antisocial or suspected criminal behaviour.

The vehicles will record and produce evidence of any incidents which will then be reported to the relevant authorities in efforts to reduce the impact on residents.

It comes ahead of an investment of almost £25,000 by Shifnal Town Council to upgrade the town's existing CCTV network, which was taken over from Shifnal Crime Prevention Panel in 2017.

The addition of extra cameras to the network, using the latest technology, will expand the coverage of the town, library, parks and other public spaces. Upgrades to the monitoring control room hopes to bring the best coverage, quality of service and images to Shifnal.

The new system will enable the council to continue its work with West Mercia Police’s Safer Neighbourhood Team and the wider community to keep the number of antisocial and criminal incidents as low as possible.

Shifnal mayor, Councillor Robert Harrop, said: "The use of the mobile CCTV vehicles and the enhanced CCTV network with additional, strategically located cameras will help meet the needs of our residents and growing community as Shifnal moves forward.

"We look forward to continuing our very positive relationship with West Mercia’s Safer Neighbourhood Team with this and other future projects.”

The upgrades and enhancements to the town’s CCTV network are scheduled to be completed by the end of September.

It comes as another group of councillors are working to install about 25 new high quality cameras in Market Drayton by the end of the year.

The town council bagged £10,000 in funding from the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

The money will go to the ongoing improvement of the town's camera coverage and will be match-funded by the town council itself.

If the plans are approved, the working group will move forward to choose a provider for new cameras, which would be of a higher quality than those currently covering the town and would be more effective in low light conditions.