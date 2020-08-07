Advertising
Trial due over child battery claims
A man accused of assaulting a child by battery, will stand trial in October.
Martin Thomas denied assaulting the teenager, who can’t be named for legal reasons, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The 42-year-old of Dulas Bank, Tremont Park, Llandrindod Wells, is alleged to have assaulted the youngster at Llandrindod Wells on November 16, 2019.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a trial at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on October 13, because of the number of witnesses in the matter.
Thomas remains on unconditional bail until that date.
