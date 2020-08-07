Telford man caught carrying weapons avoids immediate jail term

Liam Sherry was arrested by officers following reports of disorder in the Wellington Road area of Trench on New Year's Day.

The 21-year-old previously admitted two offences of having a bladed article and one offence of possessing an offensive weapon at a previous hearing.

Mr Robert Edwards, prosecuting, said: "At approximately 11pm a police officer had some information that there were men outside an address in Trench and that they had weapons. She says that they drove to the scene, but that there was no sign of trouble when they arrived.

"She and her colleague decided to check the area and as they were driving away they saw three men who matched the descriptions given. One was Liam Sherry so they stopped the men.

"Sherry was walking towards an alley and he was told to walk back and he did so. As he walked underneath the street lamp the officer saw that he had a black handle object in his right hand. This was a baseball bat.

"He was asked if he had anything on him and he replied, 'I have a knife' and a large yellow handle kitchen knife with a sock covering the blade was found in his jacket."

He told Shrewsbury Crown Court that a further knife with a black and orange handle was also found on Sherry, who has no previous convictions.

'Scared'

Advertising

Mr Edwards said during his interview Sherry told the officers that he had the yellow handle knife "for protection" and that he was in the area for a fist fight after falling out with "a mate".

Representing himself Sherry, of Farm Lodge Grove, Malinslee, told the sentencing hearing: "I always carried the knife for protection because about two years ago me and my mate went to see a man in Randlay and these two lads ran after us.

"That situation scared me and I had to go into someone's house and stay there until the police said I could leave.

"I know that was no justification, but that was the reason."

Advertising

For the offences Sherry, employed, was given a six-month jail term suspended for 18 months months suspended. He must carry to 60 hours unpaid work and attended 10 rehabilitation activity days. He must also pay costs £350 within three months.

Judge Peter Barrie told him: "I you have learned a very important lesson from all of this. Knives are very dangerous things. You should not have nothing at all to do with them."

He ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the weapons.