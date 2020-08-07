Market Drayton stalker, 22, given suspended sentence

Declan Thomas Champ, 22, pleaded guilty last month to an offence of stalking which involved the fear of violence.

Champ was given a sentence of 20 months, suspended for two years, in a hearing at Cheshire Crown Court on Thursday.

Judge Nicholas Woodward also ordered that he carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Champ, of Dalelands, in Market Drayton, will also be required to complete a 'building better relationships' course.