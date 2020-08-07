Man denies stabbing two paramedics at his house

Martyn Smith is accused of attacking medics Deena Evans and Michael Hipgrave, from Telford, at his house in Wolverhampton on July 6.

He appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court today where he denied two counts of wounding with intent.

Smith has been remanded into custody with a trial date set for May 4.

He will next appear at court on November 20 for a pre-trial review.

Smith appeared before court last month where it was said Ms Evans may have suffered permanent nerve damage.

She had attended the address in Stephens Close, Ashmore Park, with her colleague Mr Hipgrave along with a police officer to carry out a welfare check.

The paramedics have spoken of their gratitude to the colleagues who helped save their lives.

Ms Evans said: “We do have medical knowledge, so to hear what’s happening to you and not be able to do anything is scary. When it happened, what was going through my head was 'how are my colleagues feeling?'