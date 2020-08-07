County Lines: West Mercia detective in direct plea to youths to report drug gangs

The call follows the sentencing of a 19-year-old crack cocaine dealer who was caught in possession of £4,260 of drugs and £1,285 cash in Shrewsbury in a County Lines case.

Louis Pierre was sentenced to two years youth detention at the town's crown court after telling officers that he was given the drugs to sell to repay a £1,000 debt to a man from Birmingham.

West Mercia Police said teenagers and young adults with concerns about county lines can report them anonymously and online rather than speaking to officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cook, of West Mercia Police, said: “We know county line drug dealers are exploiting young and vulnerable people in some of our towns in the county and our absolute priority is protecting those who are vulnerable to being targeted.

“Where we have information or intelligence to suggest county lines drug dealing is taking place we will act on this and take robust action to essentially take out the line.

“Police alone cannot do this and we work closely with our partner agencies, through our serious and organised crime joint action group, to ensure everyone is playing their part.

“I hope this sentence sends a clear warning to those who are involved in county lines that we will look to pursue them and look to disrupt their organised crime network.”

The force said it was reminding young people who do not wish to talk to police there were other options available to them.

DCI Cook added: “We know some young people may not want to talk to the police about their concerns and I want to let them know they don’t need to.

"Information can be passed anonymously to Fearless, an organisation dedicated to young people which has a host of information and advice."

Pierre, then 18, was arrested and remanded in custody after being spotted with a queue of customers by plain-clothed police officers in the Castle Foregate area of Shrewsbury town centre on May 21.

He told officers he borrowed £1,000 from a Birmingham man known as 'M1' to get accommodation. However, he ended up being supplied with £600 worth of crack cocaine and heroin per delivery to sell in order to repay the money he owed.

Pierre pleaded guilty to offences of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin on May 21, and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and, being concerned in the supply of diamorphine between April 20 and May 21.

He must serve half the two-year term before being released.

Forces have been fighting back to target gangs exploiting children to sell drugs through so-called county lines which refers to the mobile phone lines dedicated to taking orders from addicts, which are operated by criminals from big cities who have expanded into smaller towns.

Vulnerable youths are often recruited to act as drug runners or have their homes taken over, or “cuckooed”, to be used as drug dens.

Concerns can be reported via westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org