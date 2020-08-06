Three arrested in drug raids across Shrewsbury and Telford

Police stormed the properties some time before 3pm and seized a large quantity of money, cannabis, mobile phones and drug paraphernalia.

The force confirmed three people were arrested including a 19-year-old man in Leegomery, Telford.

Four drug raids were carried out across Shrewsbury and Telford

The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs during a raid at an address in Hurleybrook Way.

He was being held in police custody and the arrest was part of a wider investigation into drugs supply in Leegomery.

A woman from Sundorne in Shrewsbury, where at least one of the raids took place, was given a warning.

Detective Inspector Barry Spencer, from Telford Proactive CID, said: “The warrant is part of a wider investigation into drugs supply and organised crime in the area and should act as a warning to those involved that we will to continue to take action to disrupt their criminal behaviour.

Concerned

“We know local residents are concerned about drugs supply in Leegomery and I hope they feel reassured about the action we have taken this morning.”

Pictures released by the force show multiple mobile phones, drug paraphernalia, cannabis and hundreds of pounds were seized across the four raids.

The operation involved numerous policing teams, including the Police Dog Section, Local Policing Priority Team (LPPT) North, Force Operations, Telford Proactive CID and officers from Shrewsbury.

A spokesperson from LPPT North said: "Busy day for the team today where we have executed four drug warrants at Shrewsbury and Telford with three arrests."

A Shrewsbury police spokesperson said: "Drugs warrant completed in Sundorne this afternoon with the help of West Mercia Police Dogs and LPPT North.

"A quantity of cannabis and drugs paraphernalia were seized and one female occupant was issued with a cannabis warning."