Hunt for white van over fatal Whitchurch hit and run

As part of their investigation, police are looking for information about a white Vauxhall Astra van they believe was in the Whitchurch area on Thursday, 30 July.

A cyclist was hit by a vehicle on the B5476 Coton between Whitchurch and Wem at around 11.30pm that night. The cyclist, a 58 year old man, died as a result of his injuries.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the collision.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries to trace the driver and are keen to locate a white coloured Vauxhall Astra van, thought to have been registered between 2002 and 2004. It’s believed the van is in the Whitchurch area.

Sergeant Mike Waterworth said: “Our enquiries suggest a white coloured Vauxhall Astra van was in the area around the time of the collision and as such we’re keen to find the vehicle and the person who was driving it.

Crucial

“We believe the van was registered between 2002 and 2004 and is possibly somewhere within the Whitchurch area.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the family of the man who died, they understandably want to know what happened which is why I really would urge anyone who has any information to let us know, their information could prove crucial to our enquiries and helping the family find answers.

Advertising

"If anyone has information about where it may be then we would urge them to get in contact with us as their information could prove crucial to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 797­_I_300720 or report the information online under the Tell Us About section at westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org