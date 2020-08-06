Burglar restrained by Telford householder put behind bars

Lee Winters, 38, admitted entering the property which was being converted into a house, in Mossey Green Way, Telford, on December 26.

Mr John O'Higgins, prosecuting, said the defendant was spotted picking up a jerry can by the female house owner at about 9pm.

"The male householder pursued him, but lost him. He saw a car which appeared to have been abandoned and asked his wife to keep an eye on it while he changed out of his pyjamas," said Mr O'Higgins.

"Shortly afterwards a man was seen walking towards the car.

"The male householder confronted the man, who was the defendant, but he said he could see the man had his hand on a screwdriver which had been taken from his garage.

"They wrestled and ended up on the ground. The man was punched to the right side of his face and suffered a scratch. He restrained the defendant on the ground while his wife phoned for the police."

Challenged

He said when officers searched Winters they found a black handle carving knife which had been taken from an address, in Pool View, Hadley, also in Telford, at about 8.30pm the same night.

Winters, unemployed, pleaded guilty to offences of burglary, having an article with a blade and assault on December 26 last year.

Mitigating for the defendant Mr Robert Edwards said Winters visited Telford with a friend as a favour on Boxing Day.

"He saw what he thought was a building site. He saw a digger. He went in and picked up the jerry can, but was challenged by the wife of the victim. He was asked to leave and did exactly that," Mr Edwards said.

Winters, of Victoria Road, Fibbersley, Willenhall, was jailed for at total of two years and five months at Shrewsbury Crown Court. He must serve half before being released on licence. There was no order for costs.

He also admitted a further offence of burglary from in Pool View which was allowed to lie on file.

Winters has previous convictions including for robbery and burglary dating to the 1990s. He was also jailed for 33 months in 2018 for burglary.