£1,000 reward for return of pony stolen from Shropshire

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | Crime | Published:

A £1,000 reward is being offered for the return of a pony stolen from Shropshire.

Cassie the palomino miniature Shetland was taken from a yard in Loughton, between Bridgnorth and Ludlow, at about 3.30pm on Wednesday.

The 11-month-old is fully clipped and her owners are offering a reward of £1,000 for her to be returned safe and well.

Anyone with information should contact the owners on 07837402876 or ro.ro93@icloud.com

Rory Smith

