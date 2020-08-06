Advertising
£1,000 reward for return of pony stolen from Shropshire
A £1,000 reward is being offered for the return of a pony stolen from Shropshire.
Cassie the palomino miniature Shetland was taken from a yard in Loughton, between Bridgnorth and Ludlow, at about 3.30pm on Wednesday.
The 11-month-old is fully clipped and her owners are offering a reward of £1,000 for her to be returned safe and well.
Anyone with information should contact the owners on 07837402876 or ro.ro93@icloud.com
