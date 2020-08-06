£1,000 reward for return of pony stolen from Shropshire

Cassie the palomino miniature Shetland was taken from a yard in Loughton, between Bridgnorth and Ludlow, at about 3.30pm on Wednesday.

The 11-month-old is fully clipped and her owners are offering a reward of £1,000 for her to be returned safe and well.

Anyone with information should contact the owners on 07837402876 or ro.ro93@icloud.com