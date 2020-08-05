Stabbed paramedics: Case against accused man is put back

Martyn Smith, 52, is accused of two counts of wounding with intent over an incident at his maisonette on July 6.

Smith, of Stephens Close, had been due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court via video-link toda7.

But Judge Carmel Wall put the case back to Friday, telling barristers that Smith had not been produced in person from prison and it had not been possible to set up a video link.

The court hearing was held five days after the injured ambulance service staff spoke of their shock at the attack, and their desire to return to the jobs they love.

More:

Deena Evans suffered a chest wound and nerve damage and fellow medic Michael Hipgrave, from Telford, sustained a back injury while they were carrying out a concern-for-welfare check.

Mr Hipgrave was discharged from hospital later the same evening, while Ms Evans had to spend another two days receiving treatment.

In an interview released through West Midlands Ambulance Service last week, the pair said their families and children had "suffered" and the colleagues who treated them were "victims too".